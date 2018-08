US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) shakes hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho (R) during the 25th ASEAN Regional Forum Retreat at the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Singapore, Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The United States' secretary of State said on Saturday that he had given North Korea's foreign minister a letter written by the US president addressed to the Asian country's leader during the two diplomats' meeting in Singapore.

Mike Pompeo said he had handed Donald Trump's letter for Kim Jong-un to North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho during their brief meeting on the sidelines of the Association of South East Asian Nations summit being held in the city-state on the Malay Peninsula.