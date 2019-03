US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on during a press conference at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila, Philippines, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The United States Secretary of State said Friday that North Korea had demanded the lifting of full sanctions and that there was no clarity regarding the scope of its proposal to dismantle the Yongbyon nuclear plant.

"They were pretty expansive with respect to what they are prepared to do at Yongbyon but there still was not complete clarity with respect to the full scope of what it is they were prepared to offer," Mike Pompeo told reporters in Manila where he flew in from Hanoi.