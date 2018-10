Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he expects to return from Pyongyang on the weekend with a plan for the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"I'm optimistic that we'll come away from that with better understandings, deeper progress and a plan forward, not only for the summit between the two leaders, but for us to continue the efforts to build out a pathway for denuclearization," Pompeo said at a briefing at the State Department.