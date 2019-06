A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-L) during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C-R) in New Delhi, India, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU/ GOVERNMENT OF INDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a meeting in New Delhi, India, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU/ GOVERNMENT OF INDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United States' secretary of state met India's prime minister on Wednesday during a two-day visit to New Delhi in which the two countries are expected to reinforce their strategic alliances after commerce tensions.

Narendra Modi received Mike Pompeo in the capital "to exchange views on various aspects of the Indo-US relationship," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted with pictures of the meeting.