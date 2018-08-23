Former CEO of Ford Motor Co., Stephen Biegun, during the announcement of his appointment as special envoy to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not shown) in Washington on Aug. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday announced the appointment of Stephen Biegun as special envoy to Pyongyang with the aim of guaranteeing the "final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea," where he is scheduled to travel next week with the top US diplomat.

"The State Department has already done excellent work in implementing and sustaining the pressure campaign, putting together the first-ever leader-level summit in Singapore, and laying the groundwork to hold North Korea accountable to the promises that Chairman Kim has made. As the special representative, Steve will lead negotiations and spearhead diplomatic efforts with our allies and partners," said Pompeo during a ceremony at the Department of State in Washington.