Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's foreign minister, from (L), Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's foreign minister, Marise Payne, Australia's foreign minister, and Michael Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State, pose for a photograph prior to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) ministerial meeting in Tokyo, Japan, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) walks with US President Donald J. Trump (R) on their way to address the media after a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, 25 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (R) shake hands after attending the joint press statement in New Delhi, India, 26 June 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is carrying out a week-long four-nation trip to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia as the US seeks stronger security ties to balance the growing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper will accompany Pompeo on the first-leg of the trip, in India, that begins on Monday, a week before the US presidential election. EFE