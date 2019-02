Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz (R) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) attend the second day of an international conference devoted to peace and security in the Middle East organised by Poland and the USA at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, 14 February 2019. EPA/RAFAL GUZ

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (front) before the second day of an international conference devoted to peace and security in the Middle East organised by Poland and the USA at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, 14 February 2019. EPA/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz (L), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) during the welcome of heads of delegation at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, 13 February 2019. EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA

The United States secretary of state said Thursday it was impossible to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East without confronting Iran.

Mike Pompeo made his comments to the press alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the second day of a US-led Middle East summit in the Polish capital Warsaw.