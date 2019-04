Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra (R) greets US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (L), during a meeting at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (L), and Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio (R) offer a joint press conference after a meeting at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

The US Secretary of State on a visit to Lima on Saturday praised Peru for taking in 700,000 Venezuelans fleeing the political and humanitarian crisis in their country.

Mike Pompeo spoke to reporters alongside Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru Nestor Popolizio after meeting President Martin Vizcarra in Lima.