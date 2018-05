Security is stepped up at a hotel where a senior North Korean official is staying, in New York, New York, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Kim Yong-chol (R), vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party central committee, leaves a hotel, in New York, New York, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT - BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

The secretary of state of the United States on Wednesday night received a high-ranking North Korean official in New York, according to the US top diplomat.

The objective of the meeting between Mike Pompeo and Kim Yong-chol, the results of which were not made known, was to prepare for a possible summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.