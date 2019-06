US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (R) attend the joint press statement after a meeting in New Delhi, India, 26 June 2019. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to attend the joint press statement after a meeting in New Delhi, India, 26 June 2019. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a meeting in New Delhi, India, 26 June 2019. EPA/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU/ GOVERNMENT OF INDIA HANDOUT

The visit of the United States secretary of state and his meetings with the Indian authorities defused existing political tensions between the two countries following disagreements over energy, trade and defense in recent months.

After a battle of tariffs during the past year, the cancellation of India's preferential duty-free entry status and a series of regulations imposed on American firms, Pompeo spoke about a fresh impetus for the relationship between the markets of India and the US.