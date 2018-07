US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L), Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono (C) and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha (R) shake hands at the end of the joint press conference of the Japan-US-South Korea Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Iikura Guesthouse of the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAREUIL / POOL

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L), Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono (C) and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha (R) attend a joint press conference at the Japan-US-South Korea Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Iikura Guesthouse of the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAREUIL / POOL

The United States Secretary of State on Sunday said that North Korea had reaffirmed its commitment to denuclearize during his recent visit to the country.

At a joint press conference in Tokyo with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, Taro Koko and Kang Kyung-wha, Mike Pompeo described his talks in North Korea as "very productive" and in "good-faith", adding that Pyongyang had agreed to the destruction of a missile facility.