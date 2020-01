(FILE) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches members of the Chinese community performing dances during celebrations for Chinese New Year, at No. 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen gives a speech during a plenary session on BREXIT vote of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Assistants of European Parliamentary Labour Party (EPLP) members of the parliament cry during a Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group meeting ahead of their last plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

British members of the European Parliamentary Labour Party (EPLP) pose ahead of their last plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) greets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) at Downing Street in London, Britain, 30 January 2020. Pompeo is on an official visit to London. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A European flag and a Union Jack flag on the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, 30 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

(FILE) A man with a placard with former Prime Minister David Cameron and slogan 'Brexit All his Fault' attends the 'Put it to the People' march in London, Britain, 23 March 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

(FILE) Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May cries as she makes a statement announcing she would resign from office on 07 June 2019, amid the gridlock with MPs over her handling of Brexit, at Downing Street in London in Britain, 24 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

(FILE) Nigel Farage from the Brexit Party laughs after his speech at a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 18 December 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday the United Kingdom is at the “front of the line” for a trade deal with Washington on the eve of Brexit.

The head of US diplomacy visited London to strengthen ties between the countries, one day before the UK began negotiating its future trade relationship with the European Union.