United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said China's ruling communist party was a “predator” in Sri Lanka, with Colombo trying to strike a balance between the two countries in their battler for power in the region.
Pompeo says US wants prosperous Sri Lanka unlike 'predator' China
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes off a mask during a joint press conference with and Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena following their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 28 October 2020. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes off a mask during a joint press conference with and Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena following their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 28 October 2020. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena (R) arrive for a joint press conference following their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 28 October 2020. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena (R) hold a joint press conference following their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 28 October 2020. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
