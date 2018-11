A file photos combo shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Kim Yong-chol (R), vice chairman of the central commmittee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-L) shaking hands with Kim Yong-chol (C-R), vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea for South Korean affairs and head of the United Front Work Department, as he arrives at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, 06 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United States Secretary of State will travel to New York on Nov. 8 to meet with North Korea's number two and former top intelligence chief, the State Department announced Monday.

Mike Pompeo, and North Korean general Kim Yong-chol, "will discuss making progress on all four pillars of the Singapore Summit joint statement, including achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of (North Korea)," the State Department spokeswoman, Heather Nauert, said in a brief note.