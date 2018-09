Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (l) confers with US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at the UN Security Council session in New York on Sept. 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Pyongyang in October to prepare a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the Department of State said in a communique on Wednesday.

Pompeo met on Wednesday at the United National General Assembly with his North Korean counterpart, Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, to discuss the upcoming summit.