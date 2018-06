US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) and the North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong (L) look on as US President Donald Trump (2-R) and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un (2-L) sign a document during their historic DPRK-US summit, at the Capella hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM/THE STRAITS TIMES/SPH EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media in the J.W. Marriott in Singapore, Jun. 11, 2018.

The United States' secretary of state on Wednesday traveled to South Korea to brief Seoul on the agreement reached between Washington and Pyongyang at the historic Singapore summit.

Mike Pompeo's flight took off shortly before midday from Singapore to Seoul, his first stopover on a trip that will also take him to Beijing on Thursday to talk to the Chinese government about the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.