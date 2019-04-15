US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2-L), greets the ambassador of Venezuela in Colombia, Humberto Calderon Berti (C), along with the president of Colombia, Ivan Duque (2-R), during their visit to one of the warehouses where humanitarian aid is stored for Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, Apr. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (center left) and Colombian President Ivan Duque (center right) visit the Simon Bolivar border bridge connecting Colombia with Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia, on April 14, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2-L) and Colombian President Ivan Duque (2-R) visit the Simon Bolivar border bridge connecting Colombia with Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia, on April 14, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The United States Secretary of State on Sunday urged the Venezuelan president to re-open border crossings with Colombia and Brazil to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the country, which has been gripped for years by a severe economic and political crisis.

Mike Pompeo visited with Colombia’s president Ivan Duque and met with Venezuelan migrants at the Colombian border town of Cucuta, where he called on Nicolas Maduro to open the border and allow for the much-needed influx of supplies and aid.