The United States Secretary of State on Sunday urged the Venezuelan president to re-open border crossings with Colombia and Brazil to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the country, which has been gripped for years by a severe economic and political crisis.
Mike Pompeo visited with Colombia’s president Ivan Duque and met with Venezuelan migrants at the Colombian border town of Cucuta, where he called on Nicolas Maduro to open the border and allow for the much-needed influx of supplies and aid.