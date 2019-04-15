The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he believes the fall of Nicolás Maduro's regime in Venezuela was closer by the day and reiterated his opposition to Russian and Cuban support for the leftist president during an interview with Efe near the Venezuelan border.

The US' top diplomat spoke with Efe near the Tiendita international border bridge on the outskirts of the northeastern Colombian city of Cúcuta, which has witnessed a mass influx of migrants escaping the ongoing humanitarian and socio-economic crisis in oil-rich Venezuela.