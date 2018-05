Photo provided by Yonhap news agency showing South Korean President Moon Jae-in (r) speaking with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (l) in Washington on May 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Yonhap - Use prohibited in South Korea

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the US government is continuing preparations for the June 12 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

At a press conference at the State Department, Pompeo contradicted Trump's remarks from earlier in the day in which the president said that "There's a very substantial chance that (the summit) won't work out" for June 12 in Singapore.