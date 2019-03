US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on March 21, 2019, at the Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem. EFE-EPA/ Abir Sultan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday in a telephone conversation warned his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that Washington will not stand idly by while Moscow "exacerbates" tensions in Venezuela.

"The secretary (Pompeo) told Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov that the United States and regional countries will not stand idly by as Russia exacerbates tensions in Venezuela," State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement.