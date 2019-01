Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi (R) shakes hand with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, at the Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press conference with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, at the Foreign Ministry, in Amman, Jordan, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

The United States' Secretary of State on Tuesday threatened to increase pressure on Iran following a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart in the Arab country's capital, Amman.

Mike Pompeo explained that the withdrawal of US troops deployed in Syria did not mean Washington had given up on fighting the Islamic State terror organization or confronting Iran's growing influence in the region.