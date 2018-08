US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Subang Air Force Base outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A handout photo made available by the Malaysia Information Ministry shows Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (R) meeting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) at the prime minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Aug 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NAZRI RAPAAI / MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United States Secretary of State met the prime minister of Malaysia on Friday before leaving for Singapore to attend a summit of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the US State Department said.

Mike Pompeo, who arrived in Malaysia on Thursday night, visited Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya and congratulated the 93-year-old leader for his surprise victory in elections held in May.