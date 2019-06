US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-R) and US Ambassador to Switzerland, Edward T. McMullen (C-L) walk through the old town of Bern, Switzerland, 01 June 2019. EPA/PETER KLAUNZER

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-R) and US Ambassador to Switzerland, Edward T. McMullen (C-L) listen to a tourist guide at the clock tower (Zytglogge) during a walk through the old town of Bern, Switzerland, 01 June 2019. EPA/PETER KLAUNZER

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) and a member of the Swiss National Council Christa Markwalder (L) shake hands as they visit the Swiss parliament building in Bern, Switzerland, 01 June 2019. EPA/PETER KLAUNZER

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) and his wife Susan Pompeo (L) listen to a tourist guide during a walk through the old town of Bern, Switzerland, 01 June 2019. EPA/PETER KLAUNZER

The United States Secretary of State on Saturday began an official visit to Switzerland, the first such visit by a top US diplomat in 20 years, for talks about economic partnerships and boosting security cooperation.

Mike Pompeo, who arrived in the central European country on Friday, visited the Federal Palace of Switzerland in Bern, the headquarters of the executive and legislative branches, where he was received by lawmaker Christa Markwalder.