Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with reporters after meeting with senators on Nov. 28, 2018, at the Capitol to brief them on US intelligence assessments of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

Defense Secretary James Mattis (l) appears before reporters after meeting with senators at the Capitol on Nov. 28, 2018, to brief them on US intelligence assessments of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that there is no "direct information" connecting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, and he warned that it would be a "grave mistake" to degrade US-Saudi relations because of the killing.

"There is no direct reporting connecting the crown prince to the order to murder Jamal Khashoggi," Pompeo said in remarks to reporters after holding a closed-door meeting with senators to inform them of US intelligence findings on the matter.