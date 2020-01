Colombian President Ivan Duque (c), accompanied by members of his Cabinet and Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramírez (c-l), pose along with the United States' secretary of state, Mike Pompeo (c-r), and Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó (4th from right, first row) for the official photo of the III Hemispheric Ministerial Conference to Combat Terrorism at the Gen. Francisco de Paula Santander police academy in Bogota, Colombia, on 20 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian President Ivan Duque (left) and the United States' secretary of state, Mike Pompeo (d), speak at a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, on 20 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Mike Pompeo believes that Maduro's regime now acts as a "cartel"

Pompeo asks world to support Venezuela's efforts to return to democracy

The United States' secretary of state on Monday urged countries worldwide to support the Venezuelan opposition's efforts to oust leftist President Nicolas Maduro.

Mike Pompeo made his remarks during a visit to Colombia, a close ally of the US in Latin America.