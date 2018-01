View of vehicles involved in a massive pile-up near a bridge in Saltillo, Coahuila state, Mexico, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel sierra

View of vehicles involved in a massive pile-up near a bridge in Saltillo, Coahuila state, Mexico, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel sierra

View of vehicles involved in a massive pile-up near a bridge in Saltillo, Coahuila state, Mexico, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel sierra

At least 40 vehicles were involved in a massive pile-up near a bridge in Saltillo, the capital of the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, but there were no fatalities, police said Wednesday.

The accident, which occurred around 9:00 pm Tuesday, was caused by the combination of a slick road, poor visibility and speeding, the Saltillo police department said.