The murder of a police officer last week on the outskirts of Santiago, killed with a gunshot to the head, has revived the debate about gun ownership in Chile, the subject also being a hot-button issue in the United States after the latest mass killings that have left dozens of dead there.
Chile's president, the progressive Gabriel Boric, announced during a public address on June 1 that he would seek a total ban on firearm ownership by civilians, just days after in Texas a teenage gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school.