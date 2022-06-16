Ennio Mangiola, the president of the Chilean Gun Shop Owners Association, in a photo taken June 14, 2022, showing assorted weapons displayed in a Santiago, Chile gun shop. EFE/ Alberto Valdes

The murder of a police officer last week on the outskirts of Santiago, killed with a gunshot to the head, has revived the debate about gun ownership in Chile, the subject also being a hot-button issue in the United States after the latest mass killings that have left dozens of dead there.

Chile's president, the progressive Gabriel Boric, announced during a public address on June 1 that he would seek a total ban on firearm ownership by civilians, just days after in Texas a teenage gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school.