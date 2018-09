Pope Francis (R) and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid during a welcome ceremony upon his arrival at Tallin Airport, in Tallin, Estonia, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis (R) and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid during a welcome ceremony upon his arrival at Tallin Airport, in Tallin, Estonia, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis during a welcome ceremony upon his arrival at Tallin Airport, in Tallin, Estonia, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

The Pope arrived in Estonia on Tuesday for the last stop in his four-day tour of the Baltic.

An AirBaltic airline plane, carrying Pope Francis, landed at the Tallinn airport at 8.38 am.