Pope Francis leaves after speaking from the balcony of the Archbishop's Palace in Lima, Peru, on Jan. 21, 2018. EFE/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

Pope Francis waves to faithful from the balcony of the Archbishop's Palace in Lima, Peru, on Jan. 21, 2018. EFE/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

Pope Francis called on Peruvian bishops not to fear "denouncing abuses and excesses," as St. Toribio Mongrovejo did, during a meeting at the Lima archbishopric on the last day of his visit to the South American country.

The pontiff met with about 60 bishops at the archbishopric and in his remarks he gave them the example of the efforts of the Spanish archbishop of Lima from 1579-1606, the patron of the Latin American archbishopric.