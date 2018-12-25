Pope Francis (C) delivers the traditional Urbi et Orbi Christmas Day blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Dec. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (C) delivering the traditional Urbi et Orbi Christmas Day blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Dec. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT

Pope Francis on Tuesday delivered his traditional Christmas message, in which he called for peace between Palestinians and Israelis and an end to conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Ukraine and throughout the African continent.

The pontiff also said in his solemn Urbi et Orbi (latin for "to the City and to the World") address that he hoped that Venezuela and Nicaragua would overcome their current socio-political crises and wished for fraternity among all individuals, regardless of nation, culture, ideology or religion.