Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Pope Francis on Wednesday likened abortion to hiring a hit man to solve a problem during his weekly St. Peter's Square audience in Vatican City.

Francis was reflecting on the Fifth Commandment, "Thou shalt not kill," and condemned the taking of a life for the sake of protecting other rights.