Bishop Juan Barros looks on after the Holy mass lead by Pope Francis at Lobito Campos, IIquique, Chile, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

epaA boy looks on as faithful await Pope Francis' arrival for Holy mass at Lobito Campos, IIquique, Chile, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis I on Thursday dismissed accusations against a Chilean bishop at the center of a child sexual abuse controversy during his visit to the South American country.

The pontiff said that allegations that Juan Barros, bishop of the diocese of Osorno, was complicit in the sexual abuse of minors by his friend and mentor lacked sufficient evidence.