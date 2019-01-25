Pope Francis (C) speaks during the welcoming ceremony of the World Youth Day (WYD) in Panama City, Panama, 24 January 2019. The World Youth Day (WYD), which runs from 23 January to 27 January 2019, is one of the main events of the Church that gathers the Pope with youngsters from around the world. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

A general view of the welcoming ceremony of the World Youth Day (WYD), at the Santa Maria La Antigua field, in Panama City, Panama, 24 January 2019. The World Youth Day (WYD), which runs from 23 January to 27 January 2019, is one of the main events of the Church that gathers the Pope with youngsters from around the world. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Pope Francis on Thursday encouraged young people from around the world during the World Youth Day (WYD) welcoming ceremony in Panama, to continue cultivating the "culture of encounter" to undermine those who sow division and people who exclude those who "are not like us".

The pontiff participated in the welcoming ceremony of the WYD celebrated in the Coastal Beltway of Panama City and considered the main celebration of this Catholic youth gathering, with some 150,000 young people attending, including some 85,000 pilgrims from around the world.