Pope Francis reacts as he gives a speech at Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIM HONG-JI

Pope Francis ended Tuesday his trip to Japan, marked by his condemnation of the possession and possible use of nuclear weapons.

In his private meeting with recently enthroned Emperor Naruhito, Francis shared the memory of having seen his parents cry over what happened in Hiroshima after the dropping of the atomic bomb. EFE-EPA