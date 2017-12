Pope Francis I delivers the traditional Urbi et Orbi Christmas Day message from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Dec. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Pope Francis I waves to the faithful as he delivers the traditional Urbi et Orbi Christmas Day message from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Dec. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Pope Francis I on Monday called on Christians to pray for all the children living in places ravaged by war and conflict in his traditional Christmas Day message.

In his annual Urbi et Orbi ("to the City and the World") nativity address, which he delivered from the central loggia of the Vatican Basilica, the pontiff stressed the importance of recognizing Jesus Christ in the children suffering in various ways around the world.