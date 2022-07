The pope apologizes for the damage that Christians did to the indigenous people of Canada

Pope Francis on Monday formally apologized and asked for forgiveness to the indigenous community in Canada for the harm done by the Catholic church during the so-called “process of assimilation”.

“I ask forgiveness for the way in which, unfortunately, many Christians adopted the colonialist mentality of the powers that oppressed the indigenous peoples, (...) I am deeply sorry, from the bottom of my heart,” the pontiff told indigenous chiefs and some 2,000 people in Maskwacis.