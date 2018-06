Some of the migrants traveling on board the 'Aquarius' rescue vessel wait to be attended on their arrival to the port in Valencia, Spain, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

Pope Francis on Wednesday made a call for people to embrace refugees and those coming from other countries who were in need of help.

The pope's call came on the occasion of World Refugee Day, a United-Nations initiative that has been held annually on June 20 since 2001, and aims to raise awareness of the plight of refugees around the world.