The Court Sahan at Grand Mosque of Sheik Zayed, before the arrival of Pope Francis and Grand Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb the head of Al-Azhar, for the meeting with the members of Muslim Council of Elders in in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis (L) and Grand Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb (R), the head of Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world's premier Islamic institution, during The Human Fraternity Meeting and Conference, at Founders Memorial, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis speaks during The Human Fraternity Meeting and Conference, at Founders Memorial with Grand Sheik Ahmed al-Tayeb, the head of Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world's premier Islamic institution, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis on Monday called for condemning religious violence in a speech delivered in the United Arab Emirates during the first-ever visit to the Arabian Peninsula by any Catholic pontiff.

The pope made these remarks at an inter-religious meeting held in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi.