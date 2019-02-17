Pope Francis celebrates the traditional sunday Angelus Prayer for the faithful on St. Peter's Square from a window of his rooms at the Apostolic Palace, in Vatican City, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Pope Francis called Sunday for the support of all of the clergy and congregation of the Roman Catholic Church for an upcoming Vatican summit aimed at trying to chart a way out of the sex abuse scandals that have engulfed the religious organization for years.

Following the customary Angelus prayer at the Vatican, Francis said all the presidents of all the Episcopal Conferences had been asked to come to the meeting focusing on the protection of minors in the Church to be held at the Vatican from Feb. 21-24.