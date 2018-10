Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (2-L) and his wife Cecilia Morel (R) exchange gifts with Pope Francis (C) during a private audience at the Vatican, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Bianchi/ Pool

Pope Francis and Chilean President Sebastian Piñera met Saturday in the Vatican, where they discussed the "painful wound caused by the sexual abuse of minors" committed by Catholic priests in the South American nation, vowing to take action against these crimes, as well as against efforts to cover them up.

Just as Piñera was having lunch with Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the Pope announced the defrocking of two former Chilean bishops accused of sexually abusing minors.