Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (L) and his wife Cecilia Morel (R) exchange gifts with Pope Francis as they meet during a private audience at the Vatican, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Bianchi/ Pool

Pope Francis (C) meets with Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (L) and his wife Cecilia Morel during a private audience at the Vatican, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Bianchi/ Pool

Pope Francis on Saturday defrocked former Chilean bishops Jose Francisco Cox, 85, and Marco Antonio Ordenes Fernandez, 54, who have been accused of committing sexual abuse.

The Vatican said in a statement that Cox and Ordenes were "dismissed from the clerical state" by Francis after having been subject to an investigation by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.