Catholic nuns wait for Pope Francis to arrive for the Holy Mass at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis arrives in the popemobile to lead the Holy mass at Las Palmas Air Base , Lima, Peru, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis greets the faithful upon his arrival at the Palmas air base for the last Mass of his visit, in Lima, Peru, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Pope Francis waves during the Angelus prayer, overlooking Plaza de Armas, in Lima, Peru, 21 January 2018. Pope Francis visits in Chile and Peru runs from 15 January to 22 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis headed back to Rome on Sunday, concluding his six-day apostolic visit to Chile and Peru after concelebrating a mass before approximately one million believers in Lima.

A LATAM airlines flight took off with Pope Francis on board at 19.11 (00.11 GMT on Monday) from the Air Group No.8, a military base located near the Jorge Chavez international airport in Lima, where he was honorably sent off as head of state by Peruvian president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.