The Pope used his customary Sunday blessing from the Vatican to condemn the use of chemical weapons against defenseless populations in Syria after several organizations in the area reported that dozens of people died as a result of such an attack in Duma, the last rebel stronghold on the outskirts of Damascus.

Pope Francis referred to how around 40 people, mostly women and children, had reportedly died due to a chemical attack that was documented by the NGO White Helmets, officially known as Syria Civil Defence Organization, and the Syrian American Medical Society, an attack the Syrian Government denied.