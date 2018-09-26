Former Catholic Church cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, an outspoken critic on Chinese human rights, political freedom, and religious liberty, often criticized by the Communist Party of China, speaks to the media in Hong Kong, China, Sep 26, 2018, after Pope Francis' landmark deal with China over bishop nominations. EFE-EPA (FILE)/JEROME FAVRE

The Pope on Wednesday encouraged Chinese authorities to further develop a dialogue recently opened with the Holy See to heal past wounds, for the good of the Catholic community in China and for harmony in its entire society.

Pope Francis' message titled “Message to Catholics of China and to the Universal Church," was announced at the end of today's General Audience in St. Peter's Square, and comes after the Sept. 22 Provisional Agreement signed between the Holy See and the People's Republic of China.