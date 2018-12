President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas (C) arrives for a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW MEDICHINI

Pope Francis (R) talks with President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas (L) during a private audience at the Vatican, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW MEDICHINI

Pope Francis (L) is greeted by President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas at the end of a private audience at the Vatican, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW MEDICHINI

Pope Francis held a private audience with the Palestinian president on Monday with whom he underlined the importance of renewed peace talks in the region to find a solution for the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The head of the Catholic Church also used the opportunity with Mahmoud Abbas to underscore the positive role of Christians in Palestinian society.