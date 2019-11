Pope Francis (L) listens to a testimony during a meeting with victims of Japan's 2011 'triple disaster', earthquake, tsunami and Fukushima nuclear meltdown, in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

Japanese Emperor Naruhito (C) and Pope Francis (R) talk during a meeting as a translator (L) looks on, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/POOL ANSA / CIRO FUSCO

Japanese Emperor Naruhito (L) and Pope Francis (R) talk during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAPAN POOL JAPAN OUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

Japanese Emperor Naruhito (L) and Pope Francis (R) talk during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 25, 2019. EFE/EPA/POOL ANSA / CIRO FUSCO

Pope Francis met Monday with Japan's newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito privately for about 25 minutes in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

The pope arrived by car to the entrance of the palace where the emperor was dressed in a dark suit. They spent a few minutes shaking hands and greeting each other before going inside. EFE-EPA