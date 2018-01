Pope Francis (C) walks with the president of Chile, Michelle Bachelet (R), to hold a private meeting at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Pope Francisco (L) talks with the president of Chile, Michelle Bachelet (R), during a meeting with authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps, at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Pope Francis had a private meeting Tuesday with President Michele Bachelet in the La Moneda palace's Blue Hall and was introduced to her 91-year-old mother, Angela Jeria, who was tortured by the military regime that ruled Chile from 1973 to 1990.

Bachelet, whose term ends in March and will be succeeded by Sebastian Piñera, spoke with the leader of the Roman Catholic Church for about 25 minutes before exchanging gifts.