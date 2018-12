Pope Francis blows a candle atop of a cake on the eve of his 82nd birthday during an audience with children and families from the Santa Marta Dispensary, a Vatican charity that offers special help to mothers and children in need, in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

A faithful holds a figurine of baby Jesus as Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis during the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican City, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis on Sunday celebrated a global pact to better handle migration flows, adding that hopefully the international community assumes its responsibility for those forced to flee their homes.

The United Nations Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), a non-binding agreement that sets a roadmap to better manage global migration flows, was recently approved by over 150 countries.