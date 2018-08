Pope Francis (C) greets faithful as he attends the weekly general audience in Saint Peters Square, Vatican City, 29 August 2018. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Pope Francis said Wednesday during his general audience on St. Peter's Square that divorce had become fashionable, while the ideal was that families stay together as one unit.

The pope dedicated his audience to a recent trip he made to Ireland to attend the World Meeting of Families.