Pope Francis has sent $100,000 to help those affected by the earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck Sulawesi Island in Indonesia on Sep.28, killing over 1,400 people and causing widespread destruction, a Vatican ministry said Thursday.
"This sum is intended to be an immediate expression of the feeling of spiritual closeness and fatherly encouragement from the Holy Father towards the people and territories affected," the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said in a press release.