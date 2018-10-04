Pope Francis speaks during the Ecumenical meeting with the youth in Charles Church (Kaarli kirik), Lutheran church in Tallinnn, Estonia, Sep 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Rescuers and military personnel carry the body bag of a victim through an earthquake devastated area in Balaroa, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Pope Francis has sent $100,000 to help those affected by the earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck Sulawesi Island in Indonesia on Sep.28, killing over 1,400 people and causing widespread destruction, a Vatican ministry said Thursday.

"This sum is intended to be an immediate expression of the feeling of spiritual closeness and fatherly encouragement from the Holy Father towards the people and territories affected," the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said in a press release.